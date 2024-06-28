WorldSkills
Young skilled workers compete for world champion title
It is clear that those who rely on an apprenticeship are already winners by default. Five of the best young skilled workers from Carinthia compete for the "World Champion Title" at WorldSkills.
A quarter of a million spectators, more than 1500 participants from over 65 countries and one common goal: gold! From September 10 to 15, the Euroxpo Lyon exhibition and congress center in France will be transformed into a stage for the best "young professionals" in the world. They will be competing for the coveted title in 59 different professions. Among them is a quintet from Carinthia.
Cheers in Carinthia
Florian Dörfler, Georg Kelih, Simon Wieland as well as Florian Napetschnig and Dominik Ruhdorfer want to prove their professional skills on the international stage. Jürgen Mandl, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, is delighted: "These skilled workers are ambassadors for our state and pioneers of the professional future.
They demonstrate that Carinthia stands for progress, innovation and outstanding vocational training." The Carinthian team has been preparing intensively for months to ensure that nothing is left to chance. Countless training sessions have been completed under the guidance of coaches and international competition experience has been gained.
"These skilled workers are the ambassadors of our country and pioneers of the professional future! They are traveling to the World Vocational Championships to demonstrate that Carinthia stands not only for tradition, but also for progress, innovation and outstanding vocational training.
Jürgen Mandl, WKO-Präsident
Florian Dörfler
Florian Dörfler, carpenter at Konec GmbH in Feldkirchen, has already taken part in an international competition in Switzerland. "It was extremely important for me to see where I stand," says Dörfler.
Georg Kelih
Georg Kelih, HTL student from Ferlach, even prepared in Abu Dhabi. "I still have to get faster, the moves have to become second nature," says Kelih self-critically, but also confidently: "Of course I'm going to Lyon to win gold."
Simon Wieland
Simon Wieland, who works at the Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden, dreams of becoming the youngest self-employed restaurateur in Carinthia after a possible victory.
Florian Napetschnig and Dominik Ruhdorfer
Florian Napetschnig and Dominik Ruhdorfer, both mechatronics engineers at Flex in Althofen, are looking forward to the competition. "I can't put all my focus on it at the moment, but by mid-August the excitement level will certainly be different!" says Napetschnig. Ruhdorfer adds: "The competition is strong and the competition is at a high level."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.