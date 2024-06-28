Mercedes is investing more in combustion engines again

Mercedes will now "properly" revise the drivetrain of the electrified high-tech combustion engines so that "it will last well into the 2030s", Källenius told WirtschaftsWoche. All "relevant combustion engines and transmission combinations" would also be made fit for new regulations such as EU7 or China 7. "Our engines will always be at the cutting edge of technology. Otherwise we would suddenly choke off our combustion engine business in 2027/28."