National Council President Sobotka has a new job

Stocker: "Perfectly suited"

One of the first to congratulate him is ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker. "Anyone who knows Wolfgang Sobotka knows that he is perfectly suited to this office. Not only is he someone who honestly and consistently stands up for his convictions, he is also someone who is extremely artistic and intellectual," he said in a statement on Thursday evening. The Springerschlössl will continue to benefit from Rausch-Amon's achievements for a long time to come.