Sadness after cow attack: “Hiker was such a nice person”

Herd of cows belongs to Pongau ÖVP politician

The two daughters could only be questioned very briefly about the course of the accident. The siblings were injured in the cow attacks. Unlike their mother, they were able to get to safety and raise the alarm. They are still in hospital in Schwarzach. The two dogs must have been on a lead. Wolfgruber: "We don't yet know whether they were also on a lead at the time of the attack." Hannes Reitshamer, head of operations at the mountain rescue service, comments: "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, both dogs had a lead on them." And: "The herd of cows was still standing there around the 40-year-old." The Alpin Heli 6 rescue helicopter also arrived shortly afterwards. The pilot was able to drive the cattle away. The noise of the rotor blades caused the cows to flee. The emergency doctor then tried in vain to bring the 40-year-old back to life.