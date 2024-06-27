Mourning in Gastein
Sadness after cow attack: “Hiker was such a nice person”
Killed by a herd of cows! Just on her birthday, a 40-year-old woman from Salzburg lost her life in the Gastein Valley. The local shock is enormous. Experts appeal: Be careful in mountain pasture areas!
She was always friendly. Always in a good mood, popular and well-known, deeply rooted in the Gastein Valley as a bus driver. "And a really pretty one," a Pongau resident told the "Krone" newspaper. The shock and grief following the tragedy are boundless! A 40-year-old woman died - as reported - on Wednesday on a hike with her two daughters (20, 23). Attacked and killed by a herd of cows!
The background to the accident is still completely unclear. The fact is that the woman was out and about in the mountains on her birthday. It was supposed to be a day out together on her happy birthday. Together with her two children and two dogs, she was hiking in the Schlossalm area. Just 200 meters below the famous Hamburg ski hut, the unthinkable happened. Several cows attacked the trio. "Suddenly", as the police put it. Had the hikers startled the cattle? Were the dogs behaving aggressively? Were the cows trying to protect their calves? There are no answers to any of these questions - and there won't be any answers any time soon. "We are looking for witnesses to the accident," Chief Inspector Hans Wolfgruber told the "Krone" newspaper.
Herd of cows belongs to Pongau ÖVP politician
The two daughters could only be questioned very briefly about the course of the accident. The siblings were injured in the cow attacks. Unlike their mother, they were able to get to safety and raise the alarm. They are still in hospital in Schwarzach. The two dogs must have been on a lead. Wolfgruber: "We don't yet know whether they were also on a lead at the time of the attack." Hannes Reitshamer, head of operations at the mountain rescue service, comments: "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, both dogs had a lead on them." And: "The herd of cows was still standing there around the 40-year-old." The Alpin Heli 6 rescue helicopter also arrived shortly afterwards. The pilot was able to drive the cattle away. The noise of the rotor blades caused the cows to flee. The emergency doctor then tried in vain to bring the 40-year-old back to life.
There are countless mountain pastures around the scene of the accident. Just a few weeks ago, the farmers drove up suckler cows and their young cattle. Confirmed in the meantime: The herd of cows belongs to an ÖVP member of parliament. He was initially unavailable for comment. The mountain pasture remains closed to hikers for the time being.
The Salzburg farming community turned to the public the day after the fatal cow attack. The President of the Chamber of Agriculture, Rupert Quehenberger, expressed his condolences. He urgently appealed to all hikers: " Cows protect their calves through their maternal instinct, sometimes they see a danger in strange dogs. This makes it all the more important to observe the most important rules of conduct when encountering grazing animals for your own protection."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
