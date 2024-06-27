Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Opposition rages

Nursing home instead of hospital: uproar over state plans

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 18:00

The closure of the Upper Styrian hospital is now a done deal - the subsequent use of the building has the opposition up in arms.

comment0 Kommentare

The secret plans uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper for the subsequent use of the Rottenmann hospital have caused a veritable political uproar. One of the associated residential buildings on the site could be used for assisted living and the current remobilization building could be converted into a special "House of Health" with (specialist) doctors' surgeries. A care center with 80 to 100 beds is to start operations in the actual hospital.

Zitat Icon

Apparently, the aim is to pull the wool over the eyes of the population with superficial ideas ahead of the upcoming elections.

(Bild: FPÖ Stmk)

FPÖ-Gesundheitssprecher Marco Triller

Bild: FPÖ Stmk

"A black-red grotesque"
The state government immediately came in for fierce criticism from the united opposition in the state parliament. FPÖ health spokesman Marco Triller sees a "black-red grotesque" and reiterates his party's call for the "preservation and upgrading of existing regional hospital structures". "Establishing a large inpatient facility in the care sector is highly questionable in view of the principle of 'mobile before inpatient' and the mismanagement of demand in recent years," rumbles Green spokesperson Lambert Schönleitner.

Lambert Schönleitner in front of the Leitspital site (Bild: Sepp Pail, Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)
Lambert Schönleitner in front of the Leitspital site
(Bild: Sepp Pail, Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)

KPÖ parliamentary group leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler appeals to the ÖVP state health councillor: "Mr. Kornhäusl, finally cancel the flagship hospital prestige project and invest the millions in strengthening the existing hospitals instead!"

Neos member Robert Reif echoes this sentiment and calls for "investing in health instead of concrete".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf