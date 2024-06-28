Vorteilswelt
Three days in August

Lienz summer festival in the name of local clubs

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 18:00

From August 9 to 11, the sunny town of Lienz will be transformed into a colorful event location. The final details were recently presented. Above all, clubs and their young people should benefit from the summer festival.

Seven stages, 47 music groups and plenty of room for regionality - the summer festival, the new edition of the famous town festival, is set to bring variety and a good mood to the town center for locals and guests alike.

I know myself what it means to work with young people in an association.

Tourismus-Obmann Franz Theurl

The first details were presented back in March (the "Krone" reported), and now the final concept for the event has been presented. There will be something for all age groups over the three days, with free admission. The clubs in particular will play a decisive role. They are allowed to operate an infrastructure for selling drinks or food free of charge and thus flush money into the club's coffers. This has positive consequences for young people in particular, as tourism chairman Franz Theurl says: "I know myself what it means to work with young people in a club."

A total of 23 stands will be distributed and operated around the seven stages in the city center.

Detailed safety concept
A 150-page security concept was drawn up to meet all the requirements. No fewer than 19 plans were measured and drawn up for this purpose. "We have created the best conditions for a safe and sustainable event," says organizer Hannes Ladinig. 25 people will be on duty as stewards or security. The area will be cordoned off with large vehicles.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
