Convicted murderer
Abused 16-year-old: “Can only laugh about it”
A 16-year-old girl died of an overdose in his apartment in Vienna-Wieden after he abused her while she was defenceless. Nevertheless, the 55-year-old Romanian says: "I can only laugh about the accusation here. She agreed to everything we did." It is clear from the start of the trial that the man is not a blank slate: he is a convicted murderer.
"Nichtraunzer" is emblazoned in large orange letters on the defendant's T-shirt as he enters courtroom 1 in Vienna's provincial court. However, this does not apply to the 55-year-old, as he answers the judge brusquely and does not want to answer some questions at all. One of his emotional outbursts: "It's something I've been embarrassed about for seven months. And I have to go through it all again."
16-year-old died of an overdose in her apartment
The Romanian is referring to the night of December 9 to 10, 2023 - when he used drugs with a 16-year-old girl in his apartment in Vienna-Wieden and allegedly abused her while she was completely impaired. "He sees her lying motionless on her stomach", the public prosecutor explains. The man, who was almost 40 years older, then performed sexual acts on her. The accused only realized on Sunday morning that the girl had died of an overdose.
I can only laugh at the accusation here.
The public prosecutor's office brought charges of sexual abuse of a defenceless person - according to the investigation, the 55-year-old was not responsible for the 16-year-old's drug-related death. But the Romanian also pleaded not guilty in his abuse trial: "I can only laugh at the accusation here. She agreed to everything we did. She wasn't super impaired," he begins his long and uncooperative statement.
Accused would have been worried about victim
He recounts how he first met the victim at Westbahnhof, watching her buy drugs: "She was very clean. So she wasn't part of the scene. I mean pretty and unspent, not like the others. I didn't agree with her being so young and taking so many drugs." In the days before the crime, he often took her to his apartment. Because "that's part of the scene", he explained to the presiding judge.
The 55-year-old doesn't really want to talk about the sexual acts that took place on Saturday night in early December. In a loud tone, he is merely indignant: "I've never raped anyone in my life. Especially not four times. That's not biologically possible." Then he grumbles on: "I'm helpless myself and try to do the best I can."
Already convicted of murder
Of course, this is not his first time in court. In Austria alone, the Romanian has seven previous convictions - involuntary manslaughter, assault, property offenses. The man has also already been convicted in Germany and served 12 years in prison. For joint murder. He does not want to say any more about this ...
In the course of the day, witnesses and experts will have their say in the abuse trial. The toxicology expert in particular will be decisive. A verdict is expected in the late afternoon. He faces up to ten years in prison.
