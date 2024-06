Rules for CO2 storage are now fixed

Greenhouse gas sources that cannot be avoided in the long term can also be found on a small scale in agriculture with methane and nitrous oxide emissions and on a larger scale in industry such as cement or refractory production. In future, these emissions can be stored geologically (Carbon Capture and Storage/CCS) or bound in new products (Carbon Capture and Utilization/CCU). The guideline also deals with the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere using technical or nature-based processes (Carbon Dioxide Removal/CDR).