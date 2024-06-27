A big reception awaits Sabitzer instead of whistles

In all positions

Especially as losing the Champions League final with Dortmund took its toll on him: "I had to recharge my batteries after that." But the mentality of the ÖFB team also carried him - and vice versa: "When things get tough, we give ourselves a quick shake and just keep going." Lothar Matthäus made him smile when he enthused: "Sabitzer can play all positions - and at the same time." It's not quite like that. "But I get around with my willingness to run, I feel comfortable in every position."