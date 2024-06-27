CID puzzled after bloody attack at Mirabell Gardens

However, no information is being given about the facts of the case: on the one hand for tactical reasons, so that the still unknown perpetrators remain unaware of the state of the investigation, but also because there are no witnesses or evidence of the crime. It is unlikely that anyone saw the crime, so the police did not even receive an emergency call. Initial questioning of the victim also failed to produce any conclusive evidence. Just as mysterious: the possible murder weapon. The police are currently only talking about a "sharp object". There is also no definite information about the number and severity of the stab wounds.