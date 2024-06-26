Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Forchtenstein Castle

Castle mouse “Forfel” is ready for new adventures

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 19:00

For the 28th time, it will be "Fantastic" again at Forchtenstein Castle. From 6 July to 28 July, a fantastic program awaits the whole family.

comment0 Kommentare

By the time you enter Forchtenstein Castle in summer, even the parents become children again. The family festival has been a fixture in the Burgenland summer program since 1997. Now in its 28th season, Forfel the castle mouse, Merlix the magician and Griselda the creepy witch provide fantastic experiences and a fascinating journey back in time to the world of knights and damsels on four weekends from July 6 to 28 (every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm) - true to the motto "Experience life as it used to be together."

The children were right in the middle of it all at the dress rehearsal. They were welcomed by Managing Director Gerhard Krammer. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
The children were right in the middle of it all at the dress rehearsal. They were welcomed by Managing Director Gerhard Krammer.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

300 children were allowed to take a look behind the scenes in advance
Participation is also very important at the more than 30 stations. With just under a week to go before the start, preparations are in full swing. In the last week of school, around 300 children were able to get a taste of the new program, which has a lot to offer. In addition to the ever-popular archery and knighthood, there is a puppet theater, a guild street and Forfel's organic bakery.

Herbert Zechmeister, Christina Friedl, Christa Prets and Maria Hauf with Burgmaus Forfel at the dress rehearsal of Burg Forchtenstein Fantastisch. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Herbert Zechmeister, Christina Friedl, Christa Prets and Maria Hauf with Burgmaus Forfel at the dress rehearsal of Burg Forchtenstein Fantastisch.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Crowd puller: 15,000 visitors came to the castle last year
The stilt walker Friedrich, who already caused a lot of excitement last year, will also be flying high again. This time, there are also new tasks to complete in the traditional knight test. Incidentally, 15,000 visitors came to the castle last year, most of them from Burgenland, Vienna and Lower Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf