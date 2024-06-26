Forchtenstein Castle
Castle mouse “Forfel” is ready for new adventures
For the 28th time, it will be "Fantastic" again at Forchtenstein Castle. From 6 July to 28 July, a fantastic program awaits the whole family.
By the time you enter Forchtenstein Castle in summer, even the parents become children again. The family festival has been a fixture in the Burgenland summer program since 1997. Now in its 28th season, Forfel the castle mouse, Merlix the magician and Griselda the creepy witch provide fantastic experiences and a fascinating journey back in time to the world of knights and damsels on four weekends from July 6 to 28 (every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am and 6 pm) - true to the motto "Experience life as it used to be together."
300 children were allowed to take a look behind the scenes in advance
Participation is also very important at the more than 30 stations. With just under a week to go before the start, preparations are in full swing. In the last week of school, around 300 children were able to get a taste of the new program, which has a lot to offer. In addition to the ever-popular archery and knighthood, there is a puppet theater, a guild street and Forfel's organic bakery.
Crowd puller: 15,000 visitors came to the castle last year
The stilt walker Friedrich, who already caused a lot of excitement last year, will also be flying high again. This time, there are also new tasks to complete in the traditional knight test. Incidentally, 15,000 visitors came to the castle last year, most of them from Burgenland, Vienna and Lower Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.