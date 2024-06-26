Docking and torture breeding: is an EU-wide ban coming?

Docking to be banned throughout the EU

Painful mutilations - such as cutting off parts of the tail or ears - are also to be banned. The EU-wide law also aims to curb the illegal trade in these popular pets and do more for their welfare. Specifically, the standards for keeping dogs and cats are also to be harmonized. For example, there should be a minimum amount of space, regulated access to daylight and basic rules for feeding in facilities such as animal shelters.