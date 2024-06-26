Austria is also on the road to success financially

"Fair result"

However, all of the ÖFB's costs for the EURO must be deducted from these gross amounts - including the performance bonuses for the players. The federation had already negotiated these with the team council, consisting of the injured David Alaba, his stand-in captain Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer, before the start of the European Championship preparations in May. It was agreed not to disclose the amount. "The players would have liked more, we would have liked less. That's why I think it's a fair result," said Bernhard Neuhold, managing director of ÖFB Wirtschaftsbetriebe GmbH.