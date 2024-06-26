Formula 1 spectacle: the rush to Spielberg begins

Risk of bad weather for campers

When the first campers arrive on Thursday, the weather could demand a lot from them: "From the afternoon onwards, there is a chance of heavy thunderstorms. The campsite could get soaked again," says Ubimet meteorologist Martin Templin. Friday should be better, but still with a risk of thunderstorms. For Saturday, the meteorologist is forecasting "very calm, mainly sunny conditions". It is not yet clear how the weather will play along for Sunday's race, "but at the moment it looks like the race will be dry and sunny," says the weather expert.