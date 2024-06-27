The Cult: 40 years of gothic rock history live

Stage as a sacred place

"People naturally like to ask me about memories and events on the anniversary, but I prefer to live in the present. Of course, a 40th anniversary is a special milestone, but when I'm on stage, I usually have my eyes firmly closed and don't even notice what's going on around me. The stage is a sacred place for me and I want to tear people away from the worries and hardships of reality for just under two hours. That's what's important to me at that moment." Astbury doesn't see The Cult as a stage show, but as a working-class band. "I've lived in North America since I was eleven, but the values of my childhood in the UK stay with me to this day. When I come back to England, it always feels a bit strange to me. I feel at home in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, I love the US punk and psychedelic punk that emerged in America in the 60s and 70s. That's the foundation of our music."