-
Midwife outpatient clinic to counter bottleneck
There is now relief for many pregnant women following the closure of the maternity ward in Waidhofen an der Ybbs. A new midwife outpatient clinic is to provide relief.
The regional hospital in Waidhofen an der Ybbs in the Mostviertel region was struggling with a shortage of specialists. Two years ago, the gynecology and obstetrics department even had to close at short notice. Since March 24, it has finally been closed - as the "Krone" reported.
In the LGA clinics, no birth is allowed without the presence of a specialist. "We are disappointed, angry, hurt and incredibly sad," said one affected midwife at the time. According to her, women from all over the Mostviertel region had come to Waidhofen an der Ybbs especially for the birth. For weeks, pregnant women had to go to the surrounding clinics in Amstetten, Melk and Scheibbs and therefore had to accept a longer journey.
New midwife outpatient clinic opens
But now there is at least one piece of good news: from Monday, July 1, expectant mothers will once again be better cared for regionally. A new outpatient clinic consisting of experienced midwives will provide daily support before and after the birth. This is an important step that the municipality is making possible with the new midwife outpatient clinic adjacent to the premises of the "ProMami" association.
The aim is a seamless transition from the outpatient clinic at the provincial hospital, explains chairwoman Beatrix Cmolik: "Of course, we also want to relieve the hospital outpatient clinics, save women travel time and ensure pre- and postnatal care on site."
Appropriate services will be available here for all stages of pregnancy and also after the birth - such as targeted advice for new mothers, CTG checks, urine and blood pressure findings, position and growth and weight checks, hearing tests, bili checks and breastfeeding advice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.