Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

-

Midwife outpatient clinic to counter bottleneck

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 06:00

There is now relief for many pregnant women following the closure of the maternity ward in Waidhofen an der Ybbs. A new midwife outpatient clinic is to provide relief.

comment0 Kommentare

The regional hospital in Waidhofen an der Ybbs in the Mostviertel region was struggling with a shortage of specialists. Two years ago, the gynecology and obstetrics department even had to close at short notice. Since March 24, it has finally been closed - as the "Krone" reported.

In the LGA clinics, no birth is allowed without the presence of a specialist. "We are disappointed, angry, hurt and incredibly sad," said one affected midwife at the time. According to her, women from all over the Mostviertel region had come to Waidhofen an der Ybbs especially for the birth. For weeks, pregnant women had to go to the surrounding clinics in Amstetten, Melk and Scheibbs and therefore had to accept a longer journey.

New midwife outpatient clinic opens
But now there is at least one piece of good news: from Monday, July 1, expectant mothers will once again be better cared for regionally. A new outpatient clinic consisting of experienced midwives will provide daily support before and after the birth. This is an important step that the municipality is making possible with the new midwife outpatient clinic adjacent to the premises of the "ProMami" association.

The aim is a seamless transition from the outpatient clinic at the provincial hospital, explains chairwoman Beatrix Cmolik: "Of course, we also want to relieve the hospital outpatient clinics, save women travel time and ensure pre- and postnatal care on site."

"The state and the municipality are working hand in hand to provide the best possible care for people," emphasize State Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko (right) and Mayor Werner Krammer - here with "ProMami" manager Beatrix Cmolik. (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
"The state and the municipality are working hand in hand to provide the best possible care for people," emphasize State Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko (right) and Mayor Werner Krammer - here with "ProMami" manager Beatrix Cmolik.
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

Appropriate services will be available here for all stages of pregnancy and also after the birth - such as targeted advice for new mothers, CTG checks, urine and blood pressure findings, position and growth and weight checks, hearing tests, bili checks and breastfeeding advice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf