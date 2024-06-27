Midwife outpatient clinic to counter bottleneck

In the LGA clinics, no birth is allowed without the presence of a specialist. "We are disappointed, angry, hurt and incredibly sad," said one affected midwife at the time. According to her, women from all over the Mostviertel region had come to Waidhofen an der Ybbs especially for the birth. For weeks, pregnant women had to go to the surrounding clinics in Amstetten, Melk and Scheibbs and therefore had to accept a longer journey.