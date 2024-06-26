Open-air festival
Vienna Opera Summer at Belvedere Palace
From July 1 to 20, the Vienna Opera Summer will take place for the first time in the Belvedere Palace Park. This open-air festival celebrates its premiere with a special production of Mozart's world-famous opera "Don Giovanni". Tickets are currently available for the premiere on 1.7. and for 4.7. at -25% off exclusively in the Krone Ticketshop!
Experience Mozart's "Don Giovanni" in a fresh, humorous version - cabaret texts replace the traditional version and provide the best entertainment. Stars such as Thomas Tatzl and Juliette Khalil perform under the stars and against the magnificent backdrop of the palace under the artistic direction of Joji Hattori.
Get your tickets for the opera spectacle
But it's not just the music that's great: A magnificent stage set and elaborate costumes promise a visual spectacle that will also appeal to non-opera enthusiasts and visitors to the Schlosspark will also be served culinary delights.
