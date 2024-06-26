Red Bull still on top
These are Austria’s most valuable brands
Nothing has changed at the top of Austria's most valuable brands in 2024 - can legend Red Bull continues to cement its lead. The Salzburg-based energy drink manufacturer is followed by the gambling group Novomatic and the retail company Spar, as the latest brand value study by the European Brand Institute shows.
Compared to 2023, the ÖBB and Erste Group brands improved by one place each to 4th and 5th place respectively, while the Swarovski brand dropped two places to 6th place.
Red Bull also in the top 100 worldwide
Together, the top 10 companies are worth 38.2 billion euros, almost half of which is accounted for by Red Bull (18.9 billion euros). Red Bull is the only Austrian company that is also represented in the global top 100 ranking.
Novomatic recorded the strongest relative growth. The gaming group increased its brand value by almost 9 percent to around 3.7 billion euros. The second-highest growth was achieved by the mobility group Pierer Mobility with an increase of 8.5 percent to over 1.2 billion euros and thus remained in 10th place among the most valuable brand companies, followed by ÖBB, which achieved an increase of 4.1 percent to over 2.2 billion euros.
OMV with a big minus
The brand of the Raiffeisen Banking Group also increased slightly by 0.3 percent with a brand value of just over 2 billion euros, taking 7th place. The energy group Verbund increased its brand value by 2.3 percent to 1.6 billion euros, taking 8th place. Only the mineral oil company OMV lost brand value in the top 10, falling by 15.1 percent to just under 1.3 billion euros and 9th place.
The study only takes into account companies that are more than 45 percent Austrian-owned. For this reason, Spar's competitor Rewe (including Billa) and Austrian Airlines are not included in the ranking.
