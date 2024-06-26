Animal transport with 600 pigs, but without water

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
26.06.2024 11:16

600 young pigs - in a single transporter: and without water at these temperatures. An animal transporter was pulled out of service in the Tyrolean lowlands on Tuesday. The fire department was called in to provide assistance and ultimately supplied the pigs with water.

On Tuesday afternoon, at around 2.30 p.m., the animal transporter was inspected at the Kundl highway checkpoint (Kufstein district). According to the police, it contained a total of 600 pigs that were to be transported to Italy.

It was discovered that the animals had apparently not been supplied with sufficient water.

During the inspection, the officers discovered "that the animals were apparently not supplied with sufficient water", according to the police.

Ventilation also failed
But that was not all: the official veterinarians who were called in also discovered that, in addition to the lack of water, the ventilation for the animals had also failed.

The animal transporter at the Kundl checkpoint. (Bild: FF Wörgl, Krone KREATIV)
The animal transporter at the Kundl checkpoint.
Continued journey after repairs
As a result, the fire department was also alerted and finally supplied the animals with water. After the ventilation had been repaired and the transport had been cleared by the official veterinarians, the truck was allowed to continue its journey towards Italy, the investigators continued.

The two drivers - a woman and a man from Belarus aged 33 and 39 - were charged a security deposit.

Hubert Rauth
