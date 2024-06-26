Supplied by the fire department
Animal transport with 600 pigs, but without water
600 young pigs - in a single transporter: and without water at these temperatures. An animal transporter was pulled out of service in the Tyrolean lowlands on Tuesday. The fire department was called in to provide assistance and ultimately supplied the pigs with water.
On Tuesday afternoon, at around 2.30 p.m., the animal transporter was inspected at the Kundl highway checkpoint (Kufstein district). According to the police, it contained a total of 600 pigs that were to be transported to Italy.
It was discovered that the animals had apparently not been supplied with sufficient water.
Die Ermittler
During the inspection, the officers discovered "that the animals were apparently not supplied with sufficient water", according to the police.
Ventilation also failed
But that was not all: the official veterinarians who were called in also discovered that, in addition to the lack of water, the ventilation for the animals had also failed.
Continued journey after repairs
As a result, the fire department was also alerted and finally supplied the animals with water. After the ventilation had been repaired and the transport had been cleared by the official veterinarians, the truck was allowed to continue its journey towards Italy, the investigators continued.
The two drivers - a woman and a man from Belarus aged 33 and 39 - were charged a security deposit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.