“Professor Rangnick” scares the whole of Europe
Europe is amazed. After Austria's group win, the international media are raving about "Professor Rangnick" and the "fear" his team has instilled in the other teams. The best press reviews.
NETHERLANDS:
De Telegraaf: "Setback for the Dutch team! It was a glorious summer temperature in Berlin, but the Elftal got a cold shower. It was something of a trend reversal, as the Netherlands had won all of their previous seven encounters with Austria, the last time they had lost to Austria being in 1990. But there was nothing to be said about the defeat in Berlin. Oranje were outclassed by the Austrians in every respect."
"AD":"Disappointing Oranje suffer a painful defeat against Austria and only finish third in the group. Above all, the manner of the game offers little positive for the knockout phase. Before the break, Oranje simply played dramatically. After the break, it was particularly vulnerable defensively. With an agonizing feeling and a blow to their self-confidence, Oranje will stagger towards the round of 16 next week as the inglorious number three in the group."
de Volkskrant: "Disgraceful performance against Austria puts Oranje in trouble at the European Championship."
NRC Handelsblad: "Fragile Netherlands lose to Austria and move on dented. The question beforehand was how the Dutch build-up play would fare against Austria, who are known for their direct style of play and high pressing. Not well, as it turned out."
GERMANY:
"FAZ": "Austria's show of force against Oranje! France? The Netherlands? No, Austria wins Group D! Against the Netherlands, Rangnick's team found an answer to every setback. The previously so convincing Oranje defense suddenly seems prone to mistakes."
BILD: "That was the best game of the European Championship. What a wild kick! Austria beat Holland 3:2, destroying the Holland festival in Berlin's Olympic Stadium."
Der Spiegel: "France? The Netherlands? Austria! Hardly anyone would have expected this before the European Championship: The winner of Group D is Austria. Ralf Rangnick's team showed in their win against the Netherlands that they are uncomfortable - and can go far." On Rangnick: "He canceled FC Bayern for this festive day. FC Bayern wanted Ralf Rangnick as coach - but he preferred to play a good European Championship with Austria. What can we say: the plan worked out."
GREAT BRITAIN:
BBC: "Austria put in an impressive performance that will make you sit up and take notice at the European Championships. Despite a tough group against the Netherlands and France, Ralf Rangnick's side won two of their three games to finish top of the table."
Guardian: "Is Austria a serious contender for the European title? In one of the most entertaining games of the group stage, the Austrians picked up three points to secure top spot in Group D against all expectations. (...) Rangnick and Sabitzer are working wonders, and what didn't work for Manchester United is working like clockwork elsewhere."
Daily Mail: "Ice cold, Marcel. Ice cold! What a dramatic evening in Group D, with the lead changing hands several times throughout the evening. But in the end, Austria defied all the odds and qualified for the knockout round as group leaders."
ITALY:
Gazzetta dello Sport: "Professor Rangnick wins ahead of France and the Netherlands with a national team, that of his Austrian neighbors, that will provide further surprises. Austria is considered the underdog in this European Championship, Rangnick's team is not one of the big ones, but can still be dangerous".
Corriere dello Sport: "Rangnick's Austria fly to first place after a thoroughly deserved victory against the Netherlands. Rangnick has built a tough team that shows cohesion and strength. They instill fear in their opponents".
Tuttosport: "Coup de theater at the Olympiastadion in Berlin: Arnautovic and his colleagues fight hard and prove themselves as a team with temperament and heart. Rangnick's squad can still go a long way in this tournament."
La Repubblica: "Rangnick's revenge: Austria in first place. The man who said no to Bayern Munich surprises with his team's performance in a group in which the favorites were Deschamps and Koeman. Rangnick, known as the 'coach of the algorithm' because of his penchant for numbers, has become Austria's hero."
Corriere dello Sport: "Professor Rangnick is giving the Netherlands a soccer lesson. Austria is the perfect laboratory for soccer innovation. Austria is the big surprise of this European Championship, because of its own merits and not only thanks to gifts from the French and the Netherlands, who are making several mistakes".
Il Messaggero: "The Austrians beat Oranje after a crazy game, an exciting and extraordinary match in which Rangnick showed all his strategic skills."
SPAIN
El Pais: "Austria humiliate the Netherlands and qualify as number 1 in the mighty Group D."
AS: "Austria pull off a surprise victory. Rangnick's team tops the group ahead of France and the Netherlands after a 3-2 win over the Dutch, who dominated the first half and collapsed in the second."
FRANCE:
L'Equipe: "Exceptional Austria. Ralf Rangnick's team were irresistible against the Netherlands and pulled off a spectacular comeback in Group D to snatch first place from the Dutch and 'Les Bleus', who were held in check by Poland at the same time."
SWITZERLAND:
Blick: "Austria topples France from the throne with a spectacular victory. It's a spectacular game that the fans in Berlin and the TV viewers get to see. Austria beat Holland 3:2, ending a 34-year-old curse - and winning the group."
