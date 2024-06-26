Smuggling by train: police break up heroin gang

Continued dealing despite imprisonment

According to investigators, a total of 2.5 kilos of heroin with a street value of more than 100,000 euros had ended up on the market through the trio since 2021. Only once did the illegal operation have to close for six weeks. That was when the alleged head of the gang and responsible smuggler was in prison - for grievous bodily harm. Two days after his release, however, he was already back on a "business trip" in Slovenia.