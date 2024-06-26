VW invests five billion dollars in Tesla rival Rivian

Analyst sees "a real bargain"

Rivian is one of the few manufacturers to have such a zone architecture in series production - and therefore valuable for VW, commented Pedro Pacheco, automotive analyst at market research firm Garter, on the deal. Considering how much money Volkswagen has already invested in the development of its own platform, the billions for Rivian are "a real bargain" for the German company. The deal also sends a signal that things that were once developed in-house could now come from another manufacturer. At the same time, Pacheco raised the question of what manufacturers do with their own car software teams when they buy in so much.