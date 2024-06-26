Serbia considers itself almost ready for EU accession

According to the politician, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Kosovo issue will be "crucial in this process". "Everything else is much easier to solve." This means that Kosovo's independence will not be recognized. With the exception of this issue, Serbia would have "harmonious political relations with Austria." However, he would like to see even more intensive economic cooperation, said Đurić. "Austria was one of the most sincere supporters of EU enlargement to the Western Balkans and will hopefully remain so."