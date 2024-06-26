Arnautovic announcement: “Now the tournament begins”

The same goes for Maximilian Wöber, who says he has "arrived at the tournament" after his own goal against France. "We've improved from game to game so far. If we do that again, we can beat anyone," said the Mönchengladbach legionnaire. The team celebrated for half an hour after the end of the game in front of the fan curve, and the party continued in the bus to the sounds of "Sweet Caroline". The scenes speak for themselves. Wöber: "That was an incredible moment for all Austrians."