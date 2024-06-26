BMW M5: Most powerful ever and quite powerful

The M5 was never a lightweight, yet its predecessor weighed almost 600 kg less. However, even as a Competition, it had a good 100 hp less, namely "only" 625 hp, which was generated entirely by the V8. The weight has an impact on driving performance: the new model needs 3.5 seconds for the standard sprint and 10.9 seconds to 200 km/h. The discontinued M5 Competition takes 3.3 and 10.8 seconds respectively. The top speed is identical: 250 km/h as standard, 305 km/h with the M Drivers package.