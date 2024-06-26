Powerful, but heavy
BMW M5: Most powerful ever and quite powerful
The 5 Series festival continues. BMW is now celebrating the world premiere of the M5 business sports car. For the first time, it is a plug-in hybrid - and therefore both particularly powerful and particularly heavy. In terms of electric range, it outclasses the competition. And it also comes as an estate.
The 4.4-liter V8 under the hood is an old acquaintance. It produces 585 hp and delivers a maximum torque of 750 Nm from 1600 rpm. The eight-speed automatic is fitted with a 145 kW/197 hp permanently excited synchronous motor, which can contribute 280 Nm and not only results in a system output of 727 hp and a torque of 1000 Nm, but also a DIN kerb weight of 2435 kilograms. Without extras.
The M5 was never a lightweight, yet its predecessor weighed almost 600 kg less. However, even as a Competition, it had a good 100 hp less, namely "only" 625 hp, which was generated entirely by the V8. The weight has an impact on driving performance: the new model needs 3.5 seconds for the standard sprint and 10.9 seconds to 200 km/h. The discontinued M5 Competition takes 3.3 and 10.8 seconds respectively. The top speed is identical: 250 km/h as standard, 305 km/h with the M Drivers package.
The electric motor draws its power from a net 18.6 kWh battery, which is charged with up to 7.4 kW at the wallbox. If required, it enables a purely electric WLTP range of 67 to 69 kilometers and allows silent gliding up to 140 km/h.
For comparison: the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door (the E-Class is not available with this drive system) has a system output of 843 hp as a plug-in hybrid - the electric range is specified at just twelve kilometers.
Up to five operating modes of the drive system can be selected using the M-Hybrid button. The basic hybrid setting for intelligently controlled interaction of both engines with maximum efficiency or performance depending on the mode selected in the M Setup menu. Purely electric driving in Electric mode. eCONTROL mode for targeted recuperation or constant maintenance of the battery charge level.
There are also the optional Dynamic and Dynamic plus modes for conditioning the cooling system and the drive for consistently high or short-term maximum performance on the racetrack.
For the first time, 1.5-degree rear-wheel steering is offered and all-wheel drive is standard. It is so variable that you can direct all the power to the rear wheels if you wish.
The body has grown significantly and now measures 5.10 meters in length. Compared to the current civilian 5 Series (G60) and the predecessor M5, the new M5 is around seven centimetres wider at the front and five centimetres wider at the rear axle.
Market launch in Austria in November 2024. The price list starts at 143,952 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
