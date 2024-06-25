Sabitzer: “You can’t be that bad”

It was probably a particularly emotional evening for the 30-year-old, as he had a long time to come to terms with the Champions League final defeat. "Things often happen quickly in soccer, you have ups and downs. That's normal, I think. The question is how you deal with it. I've worked very well in the last few days, the team is supporting me very well. When you win like that, win the group, score the winning goal, it doesn't get any better than that," said Sabitzer.