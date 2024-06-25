Vorteilswelt
EURO group winners!

Sabitzer: “You can’t be that bad”

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 20:25

With his goal to make it 3:2 against the Netherlands, Marcel Sabitzer fired Austria to group victory in the hammer group D on Tuesday evening. "If you beat the Netherlands and win the group, you can't be too bad," said the BVB international after the final whistle.

It was probably a particularly emotional evening for the 30-year-old, as he had a long time to come to terms with the Champions League final defeat. "Things often happen quickly in soccer, you have ups and downs. That's normal, I think. The question is how you deal with it. I've worked very well in the last few days, the team is supporting me very well. When you win like that, win the group, score the winning goal, it doesn't get any better than that," said Sabitzer.

Everyone knows their role
His "Man of the Match" award is a "nice side issue" for him, but nothing more. "I give everything for the team, I always want to help with assists and goals, so it's really nice when that comes on the side. You can see that we rotate and nothing is missed, everyone knows their position and what they have to do."

Austria win their group at the European Championships! (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Austria win their group at the European Championships!
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The decisive factor was the sustained intensity. It should be clear to every opponent by now that red-white-red is a force to be reckoned with. "If you beat the Netherlands and win your group, then you can't be too bad," Sabitzer also knows. "Our top priority was to get through, and we've done that once. Now it's time to go back down, clear our heads and then we'll keep attacking."

