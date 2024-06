Marcel Sabitzer “reminds me of one of the musketeers”

Gero and Ingo Kuss know their way around soccer stars. The "Kuss&Kuss" hairdressers once even bleached Marko Arnautovic's hair shortly before midnight in Klagenfurt's Seeparkhotel before the ÖFB international match against Slovenia. And this time, the Carinthian duo had their sights set on the European Championship stars - the hairstyle check for the "Krone".