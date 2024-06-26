Boy (13) intervened
Parents watched as children tortured bird to death
When 13-year-old Andre saw children kicking a young magpie and pouring water over it, he bravely intervened. He took the weakened animal and brought it to his mother. Particularly sad: the parents of the animal abusers are said to have watched the incident.
13-year-old Andre W. from Linz is the hero of the day. On Sunday evening, the schoolboy noticed two children torturing a bird in the courtyard of a residential complex. The girls are said to have kicked the young bird and doused it with water - the parents watched.
Young bird very weak
With the words "What are you doing, stop it", the brave boy intervened and brought the weakened bird to its mother. "The bird was completely soaked and kept opening its beak, but no sound came out. I warmed it with a towel and tried to keep it awake," says the mother.
Animal cruelty not an isolated case
After half an hour, the animal rights activists from the Linz Animal Ambulance arrived and tried to save the young bird's life. Unfortunately in vain - the mistreatment was too severe. This is not an isolated case, as an animal rights activist from Wels laments: "We had children playing soccer with a young starling. He didn't survive the abuse, the parents were sitting next to him."
Never give young birds water. This is tricky and there is a risk of them inhaling water.
Georg Pold, Linzer Animal Ambulance
How to react correctly
"Young birds that have fallen out of the nest should ideally be brought back there. If this is not possible, contact experienced animal welfare experts", says Georg Pold from the Linz Animal Ambulance. "The animals can't survive on their own and need food and warmth." His team is currently being called out up to twice a day to care for birds that have fallen out of their nests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.