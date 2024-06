Thunderclap in France

Between these two millstones, Emmanuel Macron's bourgeois-liberal center is being completely crushed. Rarely has a president been so unpopular. With his erratic, enigmatic, top-down policies, Macron has led the country down a blind alley. However, the alternatives are not a cure for the "French disease" either: loss of competitiveness and innovation in the economy, spiraling debt and frustration in society. But France is not alone in this ...