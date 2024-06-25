First of many
Red Cross gets first sustainable service center
Climate change and heat waves in particular are already making themselves felt in the deployment statistics of rescuers. The Upper Austrian Red Cross now wants to make a contribution to climate protection with sustainable service stations. The first of its kind was built in Grein, with more to follow. The focus is also on e-mobility.
A green roof with a PV system, charging stations at the parking spaces made of grass pavers and state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling: what sounds like a futuristic showcase building is already a reality in Grein and is home to the local Red Cross office. "We feel very comfortable in the new building," confirms Head of Service Martin Huber. The only thing that still takes some getting used to is the fact that the ventilation systems do not require ventilation.
High-tech equipment
Several deep boreholes and a brine heat pump allow heat to be brought into the office premises from a depth of 122 meters in winter and cold in summer. Trees all around will provide natural shade, and an electricity storage system will enable complete energy self-sufficiency.
RK energy community
But that's not all: in order to be able to use the PV electricity itself as far as possible, the Red Cross has founded an energy community, and the application is currently awaiting final approval. "In this way, we are making a necessary contribution to ensuring a sustainable society worth living in," Red Cross President Walter Aichinger is convinced.
More to follow
Further stations based on the same model will follow: Construction work has been completed in Pregarten, is underway in Engelhartszell and the ground-breaking ceremony has already taken place in Riedau.
Still plenty of potential
The rescuers are also thinking ahead when it comes to electromobility: "We have already looked at many solution models, and on Wednesday we will start talks with an electric vehicle manufacturer," explains RK Deputy Regional Director Thomas Märzinger. Of the 700 or so vehicles throughout the province, only 20 are currently powered by electricity, with more, especially small vehicles in the care sector, set to follow soon. "It is still difficult for rescue and special vehicles: one problem is the heavy weight, which is exacerbated by the batteries, and the many power consumers on board. In addition, the charging structure is simply still missing," explains Märzinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.