Red Cross gets first sustainable service center

Still plenty of potential

The rescuers are also thinking ahead when it comes to electromobility: "We have already looked at many solution models, and on Wednesday we will start talks with an electric vehicle manufacturer," explains RK Deputy Regional Director Thomas Märzinger. Of the 700 or so vehicles throughout the province, only 20 are currently powered by electricity, with more, especially small vehicles in the care sector, set to follow soon. "It is still difficult for rescue and special vehicles: one problem is the heavy weight, which is exacerbated by the batteries, and the many power consumers on board. In addition, the charging structure is simply still missing," explains Märzinger.