SPÖ warns of savings package worth billions

The SPÖ dares to make an economic advance - gloomy scenario included. If the ÖVP forms a coalition with the FPÖ after the elections, which is to be expected, there will be an austerity package worth billions. This was said on Tuesday by SPÖ finance spokesman Kai Jan Krainer.

The head of the Fiscal Council, Christoph Badelt, had already indicated that people would have to make savings after the elections. "Black-Blue would then intervene in pensions, health and employees. Because both parties rule out taxes on millionaires," said Krainer. There would therefore be a program of cuts. The Reds speak of a "budget disaster" that did not fall from the sky.