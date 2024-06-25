Take part & win
VIP tickets and starting places for the A1 Beach Pro
The A1 Beach Pro Vienna at Heumarkt is just around the corner and promises a week full of exciting beach volleyball action. From July 10 to 14, 2024, the best players in the world will compete against each other. The "Krone" is giving away 450x2 tickets for the exclusive Krone Lounge as well as 4x starting places for the Krone Final Match on Sunday, July 14, especially for all "Krone" subscribers.
The A1 Beach Pro Vienna is one of the most important beach volleyball tournaments in Europe and attracts thousands of fans every year. The Heumarkt in Vienna is transformed into a Mecca for beach volleyball enthusiasts. The best teams in the world compete for victory and offer exciting and high-class matches.
"This will be the best tournament of the year, we can hardly wait",
Lokalmatador Alex Horst
The atmosphere is unique as spectators experience the spectacular rallies and breathtaking athleticism of the players up close.
The A1 Beach Pro Vienna schedule
The tournament starts on Wednesday, July 10, with the Day Sessions from 09:30 and the Night Sessions from 16:00. This schedule continues on the following days until the final matches take place on Sunday, July 14, starting at 12 noon.
However, the highlight of the final day will not only be the two semi-finals and the finals, but also the "Krone" final match on the last day of the tournament. Here, four lucky "Krone" subscribers will compete against each other live on the center court at Vienna's Heumarkt and can show whether they have what it takes to become a professional player.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to be there live. We are giving away 450x2 tickets for the "Krone" lounge at the Centercourt from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, July 13. But that's not all! In addition, four "Krone" subscribers also have the chance to be present at the "Krone" final matches on the final day, July 14, to see if you have what it takes to become a professional.
Simply fill out the form below, select the day you want to attend and with a bit of luck you will be there live at the A1 Beach Pro Vienna at Vienna's Heumarkt. The closing date for entries is July 2, 09:00.
