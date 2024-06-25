VIP tickets and starting places for the A1 Beach Pro

Take part and win

With the "Krone" you now have the chance to be there live. We are giving away 450x2 tickets for the "Krone" lounge at the Centercourt from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, July 13. But that's not all! In addition, four "Krone" subscribers also have the chance to be present at the "Krone" final matches on the final day, July 14, to see if you have what it takes to become a professional.