"Krone" championship series
Champions were given a finca as a surprise
The joy of winning the championship is one thing. But the fact that the club paid for a finca on Mallorca as a reward for the players is another. The footballers from the Gneis/ASK/PSV team could hardly believe their luck. At the beginning of the season, it was still unclear how well they would harmonize.
They didn't expect it! When the Gneis/ASK/PSV footballers celebrated the championship title in the 1st class north after the last match, they were suddenly surprised by the club. The club rewarded its players with a finca on Mallorca.
"They were all delighted," says captain Fred Svarovsky, who announced the good news after the presentation of the championship trophy. Because the trip started the very next day, it was not possible for the whole team to come along.
Those who made the Ballermann unsafe celebrated a successful season that was initially fraught with risk. The team was newly formed and nobody knew how well the boys would get on. "I'm thrilled with how it worked out. It got better and better over the season," said the captain in amazement.
Chairman Andreas Kanzler was also delighted: "The atmosphere was very good. It's not at all normal to keep everyone happy in a syndicate." The mood curve went up over the course of the season, but the sporting curve went down in the spring.
"We had the odd slip-up in the second half of the season, which made things exciting at the end," says Svarovsky. According to coach Alexander Reinthaler, this run was "the best in terms of emotions" because the title was only decided on the last matchday.
The club wants to become an important part of the 2nd national league. "We also want to give the youngsters a chance," emphasizes the chairman. Their development has been neglected because of the promotion target.
Head coach Reinthaler says: "I'm pretty sure that we can put together a strong squad." Perhaps a vacation will be the reward afterwards . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.