How eco-fuel is making St. Pölten’s city buses “green”

HVO-100 can primarily be obtained from organic waste such as animal fats, residues from the processing of vegetable oils and old cooking oil. In addition, HVO-100 does not contain any virgin palm oil. What is particularly impressive is that CO₂ emissions can be reduced by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels. In addition, particulate matter emissions are up to 33% lower and carbon monoxide emissions can be reduced by up to 24%. HVO-100 is odorless as it is free of sulfur, aromatics and oxygen.