New second division team
Jantscher and what else? Voitsberg takes off
What is ASK Voitsberg up to? Many rumors have been circulating for weeks about the promoted team from the Regionalliga Mitte. The club announced on Monday evening that the West Styrian new second-division team wants to get down to business.
No half measures. That's not just a movie title, it's also the motto of the Voitsbergers, who celebrated the dawn of a new era in front of the ruins of Obervoitsberg Castle. In the truest sense of the word. With a professionally designed video, the invited guests of ASK were already getting excited about the season - for which the West Styrians have big plans.
"Thank you Michi for making this soccer miracle possible," said club president and mayor Bernd Osprian to open the evening. "Michi", meaning patron and chairman Michael Münzer, does not want to be in the foreground. However, everyone knows that the financial help of the former Sturm board member is of course necessary - but it is above all the enthusiasm, drive and determination of the industrial entrepreneur that makes Voitsberg dream.
No relaxed finish
New to the squad (which includes 22 locals!) are Fabian Ehmann (Hartberg), Kapfenberg's Philipp Seidl, Lafnitz winger Elias Neubauer and the Deutschlandsberg trio of Daniel Schroll, Andreas Fuchs and Daniel Saurer. The coaching staff, including ex-Sturm physios and medical team, resembles that of a Bundesliga team. The "king transfer" entered the stage to thunderous applause: Jakob Jantscher!
"The club, the region is ambitious, it matches my expectations," said the top player in the 2021/22 Bundesliga. "Something can happen here!" Jantscher and Co. can run out in new Nike shirts with a new logo on the chest.
"Many other Bundesliga players have applied to play for us," says coach and sporting director David Preiß, "but they wanted to end their careers. That's no way to be successful. Jantschi is here because he wants to go down the path with us and achieve something." Jantscher and Co. have already caused the first big stir.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.