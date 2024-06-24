Vorteilswelt
New second division team

Jantscher and what else? Voitsberg takes off

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 20:29

What is ASK Voitsberg up to? Many rumors have been circulating for weeks about the promoted team from the Regionalliga Mitte. The club announced on Monday evening that the West Styrian new second-division team wants to get down to business.

No half measures. That's not just a movie title, it's also the motto of the Voitsbergers, who celebrated the dawn of a new era in front of the ruins of Obervoitsberg Castle. In the truest sense of the word. With a professionally designed video, the invited guests of ASK were already getting excited about the season - for which the West Styrians have big plans.

A new team has been built around Jakob Jantscher (right).
A new team has been built around Jakob Jantscher (right).
(Bild: Michael Höller)

"Thank you Michi for making this soccer miracle possible," said club president and mayor Bernd Osprian to open the evening. "Michi", meaning patron and chairman Michael Münzer, does not want to be in the foreground. However, everyone knows that the financial help of the former Sturm board member is of course necessary - but it is above all the enthusiasm, drive and determination of the industrial entrepreneur that makes Voitsberg dream.

No relaxed finish
New to the squad (which includes 22 locals!) are Fabian Ehmann (Hartberg), Kapfenberg's Philipp Seidl, Lafnitz winger Elias Neubauer and the Deutschlandsberg trio of Daniel Schroll, Andreas Fuchs and Daniel Saurer. The coaching staff, including ex-Sturm physios and medical team, resembles that of a Bundesliga team. The "king transfer" entered the stage to thunderous applause: Jakob Jantscher!

"The club, the region is ambitious, it matches my expectations," said the top player in the 2021/22 Bundesliga. "Something can happen here!" Jantscher and Co. can run out in new Nike shirts with a new logo on the chest.

David Preiß (right, next to captain Allmannsdorfer) is coach, head of sport and managing director of ASK Voitsberg.
David Preiß (right, next to captain Allmannsdorfer) is coach, head of sport and managing director of ASK Voitsberg.
(Bild: Michael Höller)

"Many other Bundesliga players have applied to play for us," says coach and sporting director David Preiß, "but they wanted to end their careers. That's no way to be successful. Jantschi is here because he wants to go down the path with us and achieve something." Jantscher and Co. have already caused the first big stir.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Höller
