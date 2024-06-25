“My body is signaling to me that enough is enough”

Farewell tour

But before he retires as an athlete, the beach volleyball player is going on a farewell tour. At the beginning of July, he wants to compete with Philipp Waller at the local Pro Masters in Litzlberg am Attersee, then at the Elite16 tournament on the World Tour in Vienna (July 9 to 14). The national championships and, as the crowning finale, the beach event in Innsbruck (September 20-22) are also on the agenda. "Stopping where it all began would be perfect," said Ermacora.