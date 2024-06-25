Beach star calls it quits
“My body is signaling to me that enough is enough”
Tyrolean beach volleyball star Martin Ermacora is ending his career at the end of the current season. The 30-year-old has had injury problems for some time and can only play with painkillers. He wants to retire in September where it all began - in Innsbruck.
The decision has been clear for some time. But now Martin Ermacora has announced his retirement from top-class sport. The 2.03-meter man from Natters has had to take frequent breaks in recent years due to many injury problems. "I've been injured again and again since 2017. I was also only able to play with painkillers due to major knee problems," said the Tyrolean: "My body is signaling to me every day that enough is enough."
Most recently, he was hampered by a torn patellar tendon and was also unable to compete in the Nations Cup in Latvia. "Missing out on qualifying for the Olympics hurts, but it's no reason for me to stop."
After ten years in Vienna, Martin is now drawn back home. "I want to go back to the mountains and live near my family and friends," he said. His girlfriend Kathi will also be coming with him.
The competitive athlete also wants to reorientate himself professionally: "I've discovered sports marketing for myself and am keen to work in this field. There are already contacts, but I'm open to anything."
Farewell tour
But before he retires as an athlete, the beach volleyball player is going on a farewell tour. At the beginning of July, he wants to compete with Philipp Waller at the local Pro Masters in Litzlberg am Attersee, then at the Elite16 tournament on the World Tour in Vienna (July 9 to 14). The national championships and, as the crowning finale, the beach event in Innsbruck (September 20-22) are also on the agenda. "Stopping where it all began would be perfect," said Ermacora.
Fond memories
The block-strong volleyball player has many fond memories. "The first main draw in Klagenfurt, where I was a spectator for years - that was a childhood dream come true. And European Championship bronze in 2019, of course," he said: "The medals on the World Tour and the home win in Innsbruck 2023 were also special."
