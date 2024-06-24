Children in Vorarlberg to learn to read better

The ability to read and understand texts should be a matter of course for children from the fifth grade onwards - but in many cases it is not. This is why the state of Vorarlberg, together with the Directorate of Education, is stepping up its efforts to further promote reading skills among young pupils in Vorarlberg. In the coming year, the initiative "Das kleine Ehrenamt - Generation L - Wir lesen vor!" will be launched. Kids can collect "reading aloud points", which are recorded in a special "passport" and sent to the Education Directorate at the end of the school year. The young volunteer reading mentors are then honored for their dedicated participation at a thank-you party.