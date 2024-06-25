Mountain rescuers rescue Germans from icy “prison”

"We couldn't locate them for a long time," says Höflinger. It was only when the landlord of the Gruttenhütte saw light on the ridge in a short window of fog that the location became clear. Höflinger: "Four of us climbed up from the Gruttenhütte in heavy rain and then climbed up to the duo. The two were completely soaked and exhausted. We provided them with tea and food and then abseiled the duo down around 40 meters." The equally "soaked" emergency services then brought the Czechs to the Gruttenhütte, where they spent the night.