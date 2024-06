Looking over the shoulders of artists as they paint

For several years now, the "Plein Air Days" have been held in Wallern at Landhaus Tauber in collaboration with the municipality and the tourism association. This time, six artists are taking part. Michaela Mair, Jay Finger, Iwa Kruzkowscka, Robert Floch, Hermine Schlag and Florian Stolle will bring "a piece of nature" to their canvases from Monday to Friday in the open air with natural light and shadow conditions and natural colors. "Spending a week concentrating solely on creative work is simply a joy," all the artists agree.