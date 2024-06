“This black series should finally end!”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl"! This time, Michael Fally and Peter Moizi discuss Austria's performance at the European Championships, the red-white-red fans, the match against the Netherlands ("40 years without a competitive match win - this streak should finally be ended"), Germany's 1:1 against Switzerland, anxious moments at the Hungary match, Max Verstappen, Spielberg, Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Ofner.