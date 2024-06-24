Attacks with missiles
Russia imposes state of emergency over Sevastopol
Following the Ukrainian missile attack that left four people dead and around 150 injured on Sunday, the authorities in the port city of Sevastopol on Russia's annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea declared a state of emergency on Monday.
"I decree (...) to declare a state of emergency on the territory of the city of Sevastopol until further order," reads a decree issued by Governor Mikhail Razvoshaev, which was published by Russian news agencies.
According to official information, four people were killed and 151 injured in the attack. 79 people are still in hospital and 21 people, including eleven children, are to be flown to Moscow due to the severity of their injuries.
Rocket exploded over beach
Most of the victims were sunbathing on a city beach in Sevastopol when rocket debris fell and exploded. There was no air alarm. Ukraine has apparently been firing missiles at the Russian-occupied Crimea for two days in a row. According to reports, a space communications center was also hit (see post below).
While the Russian military initially claimed responsibility for launching the missile, it later retracted its statement and declared that the Ukrainian missile had been aimed at civilians. However, even Russian military blogs cast doubt on this claim. There are several military objects in the vicinity.
According to media reports, the beach section has been closed. A state of emergency can restrict citizens' constitutional rights, such as freedom of movement.
Moscow threatens USA with consequences
On Monday, Russia threatened the USA with consequences for the Ukrainian missile attack. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack in Moscow as "absolutely barbaric" and declared that there would be consequences. "Exactly what - only time will tell." Russia would react to the US involvement in this attack.
Peskov referred to the Russian threat to deploy missiles within striking distance of the USA and its European allies. According to Russian reports, Ukraine had fired five US-supplied ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads at Crimea on Sunday
