Raw material costs have exploded

The company cited the loss of high-margin stores as the reason for the renewed insolvency: Several rental agreements had expired in 2023. Added to this were failed investments: Considerable funds had been invested in the conversion or expansion of existing and new stores. The third reason given was inflation: the cost of goods for raw materials had increased by 40 to 50 percent and personnel costs by 20 percent in the last two financial years.