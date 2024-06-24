Ceasefire, hostages
Netanyahu: Only Hamas rejects a Gaza agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that he is ready for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It is Hamas that rejects an agreement, he said on Sunday evening. At the same time, Netanyahu continues to reject an end to the war.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that we will not leave Gaza until we have returned all 120 of our hostages, living and dead," his office said. The politician had previously told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 that the war would only end when the terrorist organization Hamas was no longer in control of the Gaza Strip.
First of all, the phase of intense fighting in Rafah in southern Gaza would soon come to an end. The army began its operation on the border with Egypt at the beginning of May. The last Hamas combat units were to be crushed there. According to the military, 60 to 70 percent of the city area is now under the "operational control" of its own troops. Half of the combat units are said to have been destroyed.
Troops on the border with Lebanon
In a few weeks, part of the armed forces could be moved to the north and thus to the border area with Lebanon, where Israel's army and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia are constantly firing at each other. The aim is for the militia to withdraw behind the Litani River, as stipulated by a UN resolution. However, Israel is also prepared to launch a major military operation if necessary, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Gallant traveled to the USA at the weekend. There he once again warned of the risk of an offensive in Lebanon. "Hezbollah has greater capabilities than Hamas. And I would say that Iran would be more inclined to support Hezbollah more," said Air Force General Charles Quinton on Sunday. The US government is Israel's most important ally (see video above).
