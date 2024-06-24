Paramedics too slow?
Fierce criticism after European Championship drama: “Every second counts”
Following the European Championship drama involving Hungary's Barnabas Vargas, who was left motionless on the pitch after a collision in the clash with Scotland (1:0) on Sunday and suffered a concussion and several fractures to his face, there is now fierce criticism. Superstar Dominik Szoboszlai grumbles about what happened immediately after the scene: "Every second counts!"
"It's better if I don't talk about it. I was one of the first people there. And I was shocked myself. I tried to lay him on his side, which is actually the best thing to do in a situation like that. He couldn't breathe properly," reported Liverpool professional Dominik Szoboszlai in an interview on MagentaTV. The former Red Bull Salzburg player was wearing the shirt of his teammate with the number 19.
In his opinion, it took too long for the paramedics to arrive on the pitch and help Varga. "I have no idea what the protocol is, whether people are not allowed to run onto the pitch when we need help. (...) We need to change something about that. We need to do it much faster," he said. Postscript: "Every second counts!"
Unfortunate collision
In the replays broadcast by the TV stations, the scene initially looked like a harmless and at best minor contact, but photos showed the force of the impact between Varga's head and the upper arm of Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The Ferencvaros Budapest attacker convulsed while still in the air and was apparently unable to move lying on his back.
Minutes of treatment and a screen
After minutes of treatment behind a screen on the pitch, he was substituted in the 74th minute and will most likely require surgery. Varga had scored Hungary's only goal of the tournament in the 3-1 defeat against Switzerland. His jersey with the number 19 was the center of attention during the celebrations after the final whistle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.