Round of 16 almost fixed

Things are looking good: Austria best third in group

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 23:23

Austria's chances of reaching the round of 16 at the European Football Championship in Germany are excellent. A win in the final group game on Tuesday (18:00) against the Dutch would see the Austrians advance as one of the top two teams in Group D. In the event of a defeat, the chances of progressing via the ranking of the best third-placed teams are also very good.

comment0 Kommentare

The four best of the six third-placed teams in the group make it through to the round of 16. Since the introduction of this mode at Euro 2016 in France, three points and a goal difference of -1 as third in the group have always been enough to progress. Austria are on three points and +1 after a 1-0 draw against France and a 3-1 win over Poland and could therefore probably afford a narrow defeat against the "Oranje" to advance. Then, however, the big arithmetic could begin, especially as three groups will only be completed after that.

The ranking of the third-placed teams in the European Championship group stage:

1st Austria (Group D) 2 3:2 +1 3
2 Slovakia (Group E) 2 2:2 0 3
3. Hungary (Group A) 3 2:5 -3 3
4. Denmark (Group C) 2 2:2 0 2
5 Albania (Group B) 2 3:4 -1 1
6. Czech Republic (Group F) 2 2:3 -1 1

