Round of 16 almost fixed
Things are looking good: Austria best third in group
Austria's chances of reaching the round of 16 at the European Football Championship in Germany are excellent. A win in the final group game on Tuesday (18:00) against the Dutch would see the Austrians advance as one of the top two teams in Group D. In the event of a defeat, the chances of progressing via the ranking of the best third-placed teams are also very good.
The four best of the six third-placed teams in the group make it through to the round of 16. Since the introduction of this mode at Euro 2016 in France, three points and a goal difference of -1 as third in the group have always been enough to progress. Austria are on three points and +1 after a 1-0 draw against France and a 3-1 win over Poland and could therefore probably afford a narrow defeat against the "Oranje" to advance. Then, however, the big arithmetic could begin, especially as three groups will only be completed after that.
The ranking of the third-placed teams in the European Championship group stage:
1st Austria (Group D) 2 3:2 +1 3
2 Slovakia (Group E) 2 2:2 0 3
3. Hungary (Group A) 3 2:5 -3 3
4. Denmark (Group C) 2 2:2 0 2
5 Albania (Group B) 2 3:4 -1 1
6. Czech Republic (Group F) 2 2:3 -1 1
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.