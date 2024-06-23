Vorteilswelt
Cooling off after saying yes

Michelle Hunziker & daughter Auora as sexy mermaids

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 16:16

Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti get their fans excited with a sexy snapshot. The pretty mother-daughter duo posed in a bikini and swimsuit respectively for a joint Instagram snapshot.

comment0 Kommentare

On Saturday, Loris Karius, goalkeeper and ex-boyfriend of Sophia Thomalla, and Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta celebrated their dream wedding on the Italian island of Vulcano off the north coast of Sicily. They were joined by a host of celebrities, including Michelle Hunziker and her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti.

Snazzy mom-daughter duo
On the day after the celebrity wedding, there was one thing on the agenda for the stylish mother-daughter duo: relaxing! And what's the best way to do that? Right, in sexy swimwear on a yacht!

For the snapshot, which both Hunziker and Ramazzotti shared on their Instagram profiles, the two were beaming. And while the 47-year-old showed off her hot curves in a black bikini, Aurora opted for a cheeky cut-out swimsuit in dark red.

Incidentally, Hunziker and Ramazzotti were in good company on their boat trip. None other than influencer Chiara Ferragni pressed the shutter button.

"Like sisters!"
Meanwhile, fans were not sparing with their compliments in the comments. "You're both beautiful" and "You look like two sisters" were among the comments. Hunziker and Ramazzotti's followers also sent numerous flame and heart eyes emojis.

Aurora Ramazzotti comes from Hunziker's marriage to cuddly singer Eros Ramazzotti. The 27-year-old is now a mom herself: son Cesare was born in March 2023. Hunziker also has daughters Sole and Celeste with Tomaso Trussardi. The couple have been divorced since 2022.

Leotta shared wedding photos
32-year-old Leotta posted photos of the wedding on her Instagram channel: she is wearing a long white lace dress with a veil with the inscription "All I ever wanted". Karius wears a white jacket with dark trousers.

According to Italian media reports, 160 guests attended the celebrity event on Vulcano. Leotta and Karius have been a couple since 2022 and became parents to a daughter named Aria in August.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
