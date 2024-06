Ex-footballer is furious after Poland’s European Championship exit

"He plays chaotically"

"Piotrowski seems to me to be a flop," said Boniek. The former playmaker and association president is even harsher on defensive midfielder Slisz. "The defense doesn't work well with Slisz. He does his job because he is ambitious. But he also plays chaotically, he loses balls, he's not always in the right position. So he causes a lot of confusion in midfield."