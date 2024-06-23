European Championship round of 16 beckons
Austria's chances of reaching the round of 16 at the European Championship in Germany are excellent ahead of the last round of the group stage. A win in the final group game on Tuesday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) against the Dutch would see the Austrians advance as one of the top two teams in Group D.
In the event of a defeat, the chances are still very good, as the ÖFB team leads the ranking of the best third-placed teams in the group after two rounds.
Good omen
The four best of the six third-placed teams in the group make it through to the round of 16. Since the introduction of this mode at Euro 2016 in France, three points and a goal difference of -1 as third in the group have always been enough to progress.
Austria are on three points and +1 after a 1-0 draw against France and a 3-1 win over Poland and could therefore probably afford a narrow defeat against the "Oranje" to advance. Then, however, the big arithmetic could begin, especially as three groups will only be completed after that.
The ranking of the third-placed teams after two of the three rounds played in the European Championship group stage:
1. Austria (Group D) 3:2 +1 3
2. Slovakia (Group E) 2:2 0 3
3. Denmark (Group C) 2:2 0 2
4. Albania (Group B) 3:4 -1 1
5 Czech Republic (Group F) 2:3 -1 1
6. Scotland (Group A) 2:6 -4 1
The following criteria are used to determine the ranking of the best third-placed teams in the group:
- higher number of points
- better goal difference
- more goals scored
- higher number of wins
- lower number of points in the fair play ranking (three points each for red and yellow-red cards, one point for yellow cards without yellow-red)
- position in the UEFA rankings for the European Championship qualifiers
