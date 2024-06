Microsleep: car crashes into trees in East Tyrol

At the start of a long right-hand bend on the B100 Drautalstraße, the man reportedly dozed off briefly as he was driving from Lienz towards Sillian in the early hours of Saturday afternoon. In the Anras district of Mittewald, the 64-year-old left the road and crashed into several trees. The car was then thrown into an adjacent meadow, where it came to a standstill against the direction of travel.