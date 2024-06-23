The special list of goalscorers

Of course, this is nothing compared to the very special story of Chris Nicholl, who scored all four goals in a 2-2 draw between Aston Villa and Leicester City in 1976, or the 149 own goals that the SOE Antananarivo team put in the net in protest against a decision by the Madagascan FA in October 2002. Not to mention Helmut Winklhofer, who was born in Lower Bavaria and overcame the stunned Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff with a perfect lob from 35 meters in 1985 and was promptly named goalscorer of the month by Sportschau. However, this is no longer possible today because own goals have not been included in the selection since then. Presumably because Bayern manager Uli Hoeneß ("I can take the piss out of myself") was once again furious about it. But that's just a guess.